The Mortlake store cattle sale on Thursday had something for everyone.
Local restockers, commission and fat buyers were all active, as were buyers on Auctions Plus.
Buyers and vendors were all pretty happy with the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange store cattle sale.
Mortlake Elders livestock agent Bruce Redpath said there was something for everyone in the sale.
"It wasn't too bad," he said.
"We started with cows and calves, the overall yarding was not the quality we had last sale.
"Cows and calves were firm and sold to $3200, there was quite a demand."
Mr Redpath said Angus heifers and calves sold to $2500 and there was also a couple of small dispersal lots.
"They made more than killing/fat price with black baldies up to $2050," he said.
"Grown steers, well bred Angus and Angus cross were firm, very firm up to 435 cents and 400 kgs.
"There was a shorter supply at the heavier end 410 (cents) for about 460kgs to 470kgs.
"About 400kg steers were up to 435 cents.
The agent said there was a lighter yarding of grown heifers.
"They were very firm on the last sale a fortnight before," he said.
"Steer weaner were reasonable with the lighter end 500 at 250 kgs.
"Weaner heifers were all sold to keen demand from northern Victoria and the local area.
"They sold as well as they have for a while."
Mr Redpath said in relation to the friesians and friesian crosses, there was a very good selection of both steers and heifers.
"They sold to easier rates than previous sales with quite a few bought back by locals which we haven't seen over the last few sales," he said.
"Weights didn't matter, lighter or heavier, there was easier competition and they were probably down 20 cents.
"Overall across the board the quality was not as good. The sale was certainly a bit easier, probably 10 to 15 cents."
The experienced agent said in general the market was now giving south-west buyers a chance to step up and put a few cattle back in their paddocks.
"They (cattle) were all going north, but it's starting to improve for local buyers and there's been a reflection of that in the prime sale on Mondays," he said.
"It's following the season, it was so wet for so long and now it's got really dry.
"Unless there's supplement feeding the cattle are showing signs of just how dry it's got," he said.
The Western Victoria Livestock Exchange had a turnover of about 12,000 head for February.
Leading prices included:
Boortkoi Pastoral Hexham, 12 Angus x steer weaners for 337.5kg at $4.50/kg
Mann Family Trust, 18 Angus x steers at 347kg for $4.20/kg.
S. J. Ross, 21 Angus steer weaners at 263kg for $4.90/kg
B. J. Hayes, 40 Angus cross steer weaners, at 338.5kg for $4.22/kg
K & J Ferrari, 25 Angus cows and calves for up to $2400.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.