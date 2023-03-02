Renowned Australian landscape photographer Ken Duncan will run a one-day workshop in Warrnambool this weekend to show people how to "capture the magic" with their cameras.
Famous for capturing the iconic cover shot for Midnight Oil's Diesel and Dust album, Duncan is also well known for pioneering the concept of limited edition photographic prints in Australia and has produced more than 60 books.
His spectacular landscape images are featured on a large range of products including jigsaw puzzles and posters.
In 2006, he received the coveted Gold Tripod Award for his service to the photographic industry. And in 2009 Duncan was awarded an OAM for his service to the arts and the Australian publishing industry.
"I'm busy, but I like to do photographic workshops each year because I love the industry I'm in but I really love to try and input into the younger, and older, generation to give them information from the front line," Duncan said.
"I've been doing it for over 45 years. I love it."
Duncan said it had been said the current generation would possibly be known as "the black hole generation" because people weren't digitally asset managing their photos, and many will end up just going missing.
"That's why it's so important this course, I'm not going to just talk to them about composition and how to get photos but you need to manage your photos," Duncan said.
"People have never shot more photos, but they don't do anything with them."
He said the seminar would try and inspire people to print their work.
It will be held at Kardinia Church in Dennington between 9am and 5pm on Saturday, March 4. Cost is $140, or $95 for concession and includes lunch.
To secure a place, book on Trybooking.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
