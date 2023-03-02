The Standard
Ken Duncan seminar in Warrnambool to teach budding photographers how to 'capture the magic'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
Ken Duncan is running a workshop in Warrnambool on Saturday, passing on his expertise after more than four decades in the industry.

Renowned Australian landscape photographer Ken Duncan will run a one-day workshop in Warrnambool this weekend to show people how to "capture the magic" with their cameras.

