Secure a part of Port Fairy's history | House of the Week

Constructed in 1856, this period home with a commanding street presence is set over three levels; each level has its own individual characteristics that combine beautifully with classic original features that remain in situ throughout.
Although the home has had enhancements over the years the last owner maintained the architectural integrity of the era.
Entering from the enclosed tiled front portico you are immediately greeted by high ceilings, timber lining boards and timber floors.
This level comprises a central hallway off which are two bedrooms, one with an open fire place, which are serviced by the family bathroom.
A formal dining room with a stone wall and open fireplace flows into the kitchen and meals area.
The kitchen is well-appointed with timber cabinetry, large island bench and pantry.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a family room with built-in shelving and joinery.
A second entrance to the property from the street opens into a small, private and sheltered courtyard with direct entry to the family room.
The first level comprises a beautiful formal lounge with open fireplace and two large windows that provide views of the township, spacious master bedroom with adjoining sunroom/dressing room and large ensuite, an array of storage cupboards and a fourth bedroom.
Other attributes include elegant stained-glass windows, built-in joinery, pressed tin, picture rails, timber mantles and deep skirting boards.
There are a number of lower ground rooms with delightful original stone walls which could be easily converted into office/studio space, cellar or whatever your imagination allows.
The private and sunny rear courtyard has a large alfresco, raised garden beds, bluestone paving and provides endless scope for the garden enthusiast. Access to the double garage is off the courtyard.
Comfortable as is, this much-loved residence awaits its next chapter making an exciting rejuvenation project if desired.
Well-positioned in a prized prime location, this residence provides a vibrant central lifestyle with all amenities, cafes, retail shops and restaurants at your doorstep.
Steeped in ambience of a bygone era, this beautiful home is a chance to secure a part of Port Fairy's history.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.