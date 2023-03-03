The Standard

30 James Street, Port Fairy | Period home in prime location

March 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secure a part of Port Fairy's history | House of the Week
  • 30 James Street, Port Fairy
  • 4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
  • $1,650,000
  • 478m2
  • Agency: Lockett Real Estate
  • Agent: Paula Dwyer, 0438 681 201
  • Inspect: by appointment

Constructed in 1856, this period home with a commanding street presence is set over three levels; each level has its own individual characteristics that combine beautifully with classic original features that remain in situ throughout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.