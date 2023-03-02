Warrnambool property prices steady, demand remains high

Warrnambool house prices haven't fallen off a cliff in the past 12 months like many have in other parts of Australia.
CoreLogic data reveals prices have decreased by 2.8 per cent.
However, this is "a relatively mild fall" compared to other regional areas, according to CoreLogic's executive research director Tim Lawless.
He said house prices in Geelong had decreased by nine per cent in the same period, while Ballarat had experienced a 7.7 per cent decline.
"Since values peaked in May, Warrnambool home values have dropped 5.8 per cent," Mr Lawless said.
"Considering housing values across the region surged 42.1 per cent higher through the recent upswing, despite the recent fall, most home owners have accrued a significant level of equity in their home.
"Housing values remain 33.9 per cent (or roughly $148,000) above the levels recorded at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020."
Mr Lawless said while Warrnambool values declined by 0.2 per cent in the month of February, in the previous three months prices remained firm - with a 0.1 per cent increase - indicating the market had stabilised.
"Regional dwelling value trends have been diverse, however the combined regional markets index has been much weaker than the trends recorded across Warrnambool," Mr Lawless said.
Mr Lawless said he believed the affordability of housing in the south-west, compared to some other markets had been a factor.
He said housing remained in short supply and rental markets in Warrnambool were extremely tight, with a vacancy rate of just 0.4 per cent in February.
"We are also seeing very tight stock levels, with only 288 dwelling listings counted through February compared with the previous five year average of 413," Mr Lawless said.
He said prices may decline in the coming months.
"There is a good chance a further hike in interest rates will further dent housing demand quite broadly," Mr Lawless said.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said while the market wasn't as buoyant as the same time last year, it was still strong.
"Traditionally Warrnambool is a steady marketplace and historically we haven't been the big highs or lows that other markets may see in metro areas or closer to metro areas," Mr Torpy said.
"COVID provided a perfect storm for real estate across Australia and Warrnambool saw strong growth in this time, a lot stronger than a number of other areas."
Mr Torpy said while there was some slight easing in the market place, Warrnambool was still seeing really strong activity
He said these results could be attributed to greater demand than supply.
"This equation allows for good sale results for sellers whilst also now giving buyers slightly greater choice as the market isn't as packed with buyers like it was 12 months ago," Mr Torpy said.
"All in all, Warrnambool tends to tick over on its own pulse and seems to be slightly less impacted than a lot of metro markets that have strong swift growth but also quicker corrections."
Mr Torpy said the highest number of inquiries were for buyers looking for houses priced at between $500,000 and $600,000.
"However, this can sometimes vary with supply and demand," Mr Torpy said.
He said there had been increased demand for properties in the $900,000 to $1 million price range.
"We have probably seen in recent times greater activity in the higher prices points compared to what we may have seen two to three years ago."
Mr Torpy said 10 homes went under the hammer for Ray White Warrnambool in February and eight were sold.
"Overall Warrnambool has created a great market for both home owners and investors," he said.
"Historically it provides steady growth, with good tenancy demand to give investors confidence.
"We've seen solid growth and support for commercial and industrial along with appeal in short term accommodation, given our natural attractions and attractive hospitality scene."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
