The matter of Cannon Hill and the suggestion of building a replacement Art Gallery on the site has yet to be resolved.
Judging by the number of car stickers and signage opposing the use of Cannon Hill, it would seem there are many more than the original 5000 people who signed the petition opposed to the use of Cannon Hill.
These people are to be thanked for their declaration by the use of these stickers and the display of signs, making a clear statement reflecting the position of the community.
This matter clearly rests with our elected representatives recognising the feelings of the wider community.
There is no opposition to establishing a new Art Gallery, but not on Cannon Hill. This site is an iconic open area as old as the city itself.
Many people frequent the area on a regular basis. Their ability to take in the view appears to be taken from them. Don't let this happen councillors!
David Atkinson OAM, Warrnambool
I wish to agree wholeheartedly with the comments of Peter Brown (The Standard, February 25).
Mr Brown has again highlighted the second-rate treatment country Victoria receives from the city-centric Victorian Labor Government.
I have written to all relevant ministers and public transport officials on these same shortcomings. To their credit the officials have given detailed replies that in the end just revolve around politics. No minister has replied. A wise man once said: "It is foolish to keep doing the same thing and expect a different outcome".
Here is the real problem.
As long as south-west residents continue to blindly vote the same way and give both our state and federal representatives a comfortable majority, nothing will change. Why did Corangamite receive more than eight times the funding of the south-west last year?
The Mallee scored 9.5 times the federal funding. Either our representative is the world's worst negotiator or he does not need to worry about his seat and just occasionally throws out tidbits for the country bumpkins.
When will voters see there will be little or no improvement in roads, rail or anything while the status quo prevails? I can't make it any simpler.
Geoff Grec
Of course the hospital needs extra car parking - all hospitals do. If it stays in its present location, parking will be an ongoing problem as the facilities expand into the future.
However, to demolish good, liveable housing in an attractive neighbouring street is a terrible idea.
Already the hospital has encroached on the nearby residential block, removing houses and gardens and closing off Hider Street to build Ward 9 and another car park.
These houses will never be restored, and will other residential neighbourhoods be at risk?
Redford Street is a short, quiet street and a delightful place to live. We enjoy interacting with neighbours, NOT contending with added traffic and the eyesore of CAR PARKS.
There needs to be a better, more acceptable solution.
Meg Bird, Redford Street, Warrnambool
Lives lost from road accidents are well-documented.
In contrast, however, the extensive detrimental health impacts of vehicle pollution have only just been uncovered.
Researchers from the University of Melbourne suggest air pollution from Australia's vehicle emissions cause up to 11,000 premature adult deaths, 18,000 cardiovascular and respiratory hospitalisations, and 66,000 active asthma cases per year. Those are shocking statistics.
Fossil-fuelled road transport also accounts for 16 per cent of Australia's total greenhouse gas emissions. It's high time our government legislated tighter vehicle and fuel standards to reduce these emissions.
Australians also need public awareness campaigns and government implemented strategies that roll-out user-friendly active, public, and clean electric transportation.
Our environment and our health both depend upon a rapid shift from pollution to solution.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Fracking is a means of extracting natural gas and oil from under the ground by fracturing bedrock formations that can poison ground water, pollute surface water, destroy natural landscapes, threaten wildlife, emit greenhouse gases - or leads to the release of greenhouse gases - that are the prime cause of human-induced climate change, raises risk of respiratory illnesses, and increases ground-level ozone levels.
Therefore, the operation of fracking certainly does not paint a pretty environmental picture for future generations.
From all reports it seems Australia has enough natural gas to meet our demands for a very long time.
Why then is there news fracking is about to begin at a large scale in the Beetaloo Basin, the Northern Territory, in a few weeks' time? What is wrong with our environmental protection laws?
When we need to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, it must be remembered that fracking adds greatly to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and, therefore, additional fracking operations should be avoided at all costs, rather than permitted for the sake of the big profits of a few companies.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
