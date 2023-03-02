The regional mixed pairs, women's singles and women's champion of champions finals have been completed.
The eventual winners in the mixed pairs were son-and-mother composite combination of Les and Betty Johnson (WDPA) in a very competitive 11-10 shot game against the Winchelsea combination of Jason Armstrong and Erin Baulch.
Les and Betty had earlier in the day won the semi-final in a keenly-contested game against Greg Johnson and Kim Overall of Portland RSL 16-10. In the women's singles semi-final, Maureen Drennan of City Memorial defeated Jodie Bertrand of Apollo Bay 26-8 and then Drennan went on to defeat Cheryl Trotman of Balmoral in the final 25-11.
In the women's champion of champions semi-final, Robyn Thomassen of Grangeburn defeated Fiona Newey of Timboon and Thomassen then went on to take out the final against Sue Kerr of Colac 25-10. The winning bowlers go on to state championships.
The Western District Playing Area midweek pennant grand finals were conducted at Dennington on Tuesday with the top two divisions providing close finishes.
In division one minor champions City Diamonds denied Timboon a third straight premiership with a 66-63 victory. Kevin Carlin's 10-shot rink win along with Paul Symmons' two-shot victory counteracted Arthur Finch's nine-shot win over Bryan Sheehan.
The division two final was also a three-shot margin with City Pearls overcoming City Rubies.
They only won one rink in the final but the Bill Smail-skipped rink's 14-shot margin brought overall victory.
Division three's grand final was a repeat of the second semi-final but the result was reversed. City Zircon was soundly beaten two weeks ago by City Emeralds but found premiership form when it mattered with a 57-25 result. Division four saw Port Fairy buck the trend of City Memorial premierships by reversing its second semi-final result to win 47-34 on the back of Gavin Jewell's 24-11 rink win.
Only one preliminary final was played last Saturday with inclement weather affecting the division one, three and four games.
The division one game at Warrnambool between City Red and Mortlake did not see a bowl delivered but the rink draws were done and will stand for this week.
Vince Moloney's rink meets George Draffen's, Bryan Sheehan's plays Darren Grant's and Matt Solly's rink will play Les Johnson's.
The division two preliminary final was the only completed match as it was under the roof at City. City White prevailed over City Blue in a close contest. Both teams had big winners - Kevin McMahon's rink won by 19 for White but Peter Cooke's rink won by 19 for Blue.
The decisive rink proved to be Allan 'Matey' Jones' four-shot edging of Karl Keegan.
The grand final, which will be in two weeks' time to match the other grades, will see Warrnambool Red take on City White.
Division three's preliminary final was at Koroit and a couple of ends were completed before the rain took control. City Yellow will take a 7-1 lead into this week against Port Gold.
The division four match at Lawn Tennis between Mortlake Gold and City Orange was also abandoned without play. Mortlake's Don Murray will play Bruce Bell while Justin Rasmussen's rink has drawn that of Robert Cuzens.
