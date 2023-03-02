Division three's grand final was a repeat of the second semi-final but the result was reversed. City Zircon was soundly beaten two weeks ago by City Emeralds but found premiership form when it mattered with a 57-25 result. Division four saw Port Fairy buck the trend of City Memorial premierships by reversing its second semi-final result to win 47-34 on the back of Gavin Jewell's 24-11 rink win.