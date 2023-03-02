The Standard

Bias on bowls: Western District players Les Johnson, Betty Johnson and Maureen Drennan win region events

By Gerald Madden and George Draffen
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Mortlake bowler Les Johnson teamed with mum Betty to win the regional mixed pairs. Picture by Sean McKenna

The regional mixed pairs, women's singles and women's champion of champions finals have been completed.

