ONE of Koroit's most decorated football exports is now a Carlton Hall of Fame member.
Adrian Gleeson was inducted into the Blues' special cohort on Wednesday night.
Gleeson, 55, played 176 games for Carlton over a 10-year VFL career and was part of its 1987 premiership.
The rover also finished eighth in the 1988 Brownlow Medal in just his third season at the elite level.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
