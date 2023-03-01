The Standard

Carlton inducts Koroit export Adrian Gleeson into its hall of fame

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 8:40am
Adrian Gleeson pictured playing for Koroit in 1985. File picture

ONE of Koroit's most decorated football exports is now a Carlton Hall of Fame member.

