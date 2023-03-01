The Standard
A 26-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with driving, firearm, drug and assault-related offences

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 8:51am
A sawn off .22 calibre rifle was located by Warrnambool police during the search of belongings. This is a file image.

A 26- year-old Warrnambool man alleged to have assaulted an elderly victim out the front of the Warrnambool Base Hospital has been charged with numerous offences.

Andrew Thomson

