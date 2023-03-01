A 26- year-old Warrnambool man alleged to have assaulted an elderly victim out the front of the Warrnambool Base Hospital has been charged with numerous offences.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was alleged the Warrnambool man had been involved in evading police in a red vehicle at Port Fairy and Warrnambool.
It's alleged the evade incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The same red vehicle is alleged to have been intercepted at 4.30pm Wednesday in Otway Road by a police divisional van crew.
The man fled on foot and was then run down and arrested by the uniform officers.
A search located a cut down .22 calibre rifle in his belonging as well as drugs and pills.
It's alleged the accused also assaulted an elderly man he did not know out the front of the Warrnambool Base Hospital by elbowing the alleged victim to the throat.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
The man was arrested and subsequently charged with driving, firearm, drug and assault-related offences.
He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 2, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
The man will face the same court again on March 20.
Detectives are also continuing to investigate other allegations in relation to the same man, who is well known to police.
