Killer drug-driver warned he's risking more years in prison

A former Warrnambool man who killed an elderly driver in a collision has been warned he faces more years in jail if he continues to operate a vehicle when drug-impaired.
Scotney John Duncomb, 44, now of Nelson, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug-driving in Terang on June 26 last year.
He was also caught doing the same thing in July last year, but that was not counted as a prior conviction because that offence post dated the court hearing charge.
A drug analysis came back positive to methamphetamine.
Duncomb admitted using meth on a Friday night/Saturday morning and was picked up the following Sunday morning.
In March 2015 Duncomb was found guilty by a Warrnambool County Court jury of culpable driving with a then-record high ice reading and jailed for seven years with at least five to serve.
He had pleaded not guilty during a January 2015 trial to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing the death of 80-year-old Mortlake man Ellis Arnott.
The jury wasted no time deliberating and returned a guilty verdict in about an hour.
The crash happened on July 10, 2013, on a straight stretch of road in daylight near Noorat.
Duncomb had veered onto the wrong side of the road and the oncoming white Toyota van could have and should have been seen from some distance.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing ecstasy after police found three tablets and an ice pipe in a paddock near the accident after he was seen climbing through a fence.
On Wednesday lawyer Kerry Schroeder said Duncomb had done well in parole but had relapsed mid-last year.
She said a letter from Portland District Health indicated her client had returned to drug counselling.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge asked Duncomb what had been going on mid-last year, and told him he risked serving more years in jail.
Duncomb said he had been stupid.
The magistrate told Duncomb his future was in his own hands.
Duncomb was convicted and fined $750, he was disqualified for 12 months and warned not to drive while disqualified - another jail-able offence.
In the county court, judge Mark Taft found there was little evidence of Duncomb being remorseful.
"I accept you were shocked and shaken by the consequences of the collision, but in my view it is telling that you engaged in a further episode of trafficking methamphetamine some months after the fatality," he said during sentencing.
The trial heard that Duncomb returned high readings to both ice (.55) and speed (.28), with experts detailing the ceiling level for ice impairment was .53.
The deceased man's brother, George Arnott, said in a victim impact statement it was not fair that his sibling had died in such a manner.
He said he missed his brother very much and particularly missed laughing with his last remaining sibling.
Duncomb also told a mental health professional he began using cannabis when he was 13 years old, and when he was 25 his brother tragically died in his arms after being run over.
Judge Taft said Duncomb had not coped well with that trauma.
After that accident, Duncomb used ecstasy for three to four years and then started using significant amounts of speed before taking ice daily.
In 2009, Duncomb was sentenced for trafficking speed and cannabis, and during September 2013 was jailed for three months for trafficking ecstasy and ice.
Duncomb was jailed for four months in November 2014 for trafficking ice.
