Man previously jailed after fatal collision now in court after being caught drug-driving twice last year

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 7:40am
Killer drug-driver warned he's risking more years in prison

A former Warrnambool man who killed an elderly driver in a collision has been warned he faces more years in jail if he continues to operate a vehicle when drug-impaired.

