Man in hospital after driving car into home

A 53-year-old Warrnambool man is in hospital after driving his vehicle through three fences and into a house on Wanstead Street.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Oliver Price said the vehicle left the road for about 60 metres before driving through the fences, clipping the house at number 32 and entering the home at number 34 at about 4pm.
Sergeant Price said both homes were occupied at the time, but nobody was injured. The driver was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment.
Fire rescue crews, SES, police and a council building surveyor attended the scene.
Anyone who saw the incident should contact Warrnambool police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.