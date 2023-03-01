The Standard
53-year-old Warrnambool man in hospital after crashing car into Wanstead Street home

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:50pm
Man in hospital after driving car into home

A 53-year-old Warrnambool man is in hospital after driving his vehicle through three fences and into a house on Wanstead Street.

