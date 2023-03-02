TWELVE Hampden league teenagers form part of Greater Western Victoria Rebels' 2023 squad.
Six of the competition's 10 teams have representatives in the 43-player under 18 boys' cohort with Cobden and South Warrnambool leading the way with three apiece.
Flynn Penry, Ben McGlade and Rhys Unwin will represent the Bombers in the statewide competition while George Stevens, Luamon Lual and Wil Rantall were the three Roosters selected.
Reggie Mast and Amon Radley (Warrnambool), Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd (Koroit), Harry Keast (North Warrnambool Eagles) and Jack Jennings (Hamilton Kangaroos) will join them.
Stevens, Lual, Byrne and Keast are top-age players and eligible for the AFL draft while Penry, who is a bottom-age prospect, was given a chance to play as a 16-year-old in 2022 when he filled in the ruck.
Rebels coach David Loader said those selected had to undergo a strenuous selection process and the number of bottom-age players bode well for the south-west's future.
"It augers well - we love to have talented bottom-age kids coming through because if they do enough work and show enough promise then they get a couple of years' run at it," he told The Standard.
"We'll be big on building the things they're good at and addressing the things holding them back."
Loader said McGlade's aerobic capacity impressed selectors.
"Ben came in as a bottom-age player and had really good running data," Loader said.
"I see him as a high-end outside the contest running-type of player - half-forward, wing, half-back.
"From my understanding he's a boy who hasn't played a truckload of footy, certainly at a representative level.
"We're looking forward to how he can develop as a young player."
Unwin - the reigning Hampden league under 16 best and fairest winner - has x-factor.
"He was very lively in the trial games and showed he has smarts as a small forward," Loader said.
"He's opportunistic, had a chance to kick two or three goals and hit the scoreboard so he made it count when opportunities presented which is really important.
"The biggest learning for Rhys will be he needs to defend as much as he does the attacking side of things."
Penry, who represented Vic Country at the AFL under 16 national championships last year, will have a delayed start to his season due to injury.
"He has to make sure his body is really sound and that's super important to him," Loader said.
"When he gets back we'll look for him to have another year of growth and development."
Loader praised the south-west region's mentors for their dedication to helping their young players grow.
"We are lucky we have some great coaches in the region who genuinely want players to go ahead," he said.
"It is a pleasure working with (Koroit's) Chris McLaren. He's a star - it doesn't matter what club they come from, he promotes the region and gives feedback to kids.
"And you've got Dok (Dan O'Keefe) at Warrnambool, Adam Dowie (at North Warrnambool Eagles) and Nev Swayn (at Camperdown). These people are all trying to do the best things for their kids."
The Rebels will return to Warrnambool for a game for the first time since 2014 when they host Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval on Sunday, July 30.
Connor Byrne, Mitch Lloyd (Koroit); Jack Jennings (Hamilton); Harry Keast (North Warrnambool); Luamon Lual, George Stevens, Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool); Reggie Mast, Amon Radley (Warrnambool); Ben McGlade, Rhys Unwin, Flynn Penry (Cobden).
Kurtis Baker, Hamish Dean, Archie Taylor (Cobden); Talor Byrne, Jett Grayland (Koroit); Hunter Cross, Sam Marris (South Warrnambool); Chad Finck (Portland); Riley Holloway, Sam Niklaus (Warrnambool); Brodie Phillips (Hamilton); Rylee Parsons (Koroit, emergency).
