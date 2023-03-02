EMMA Watty still feels nervous when she gets to a triathlon start line.
But the Port Fairy-based competitor knows it's important to challenge herself.
"It is putting yourself out of your comfort zone and it doesn't matter how many you've done there's still that element of anxiety when you get to that start line," she said.
"It is nerve-racking but once you finish you just feel so amazing."
Watty, 47, joined Warrnambool Tri Club three years ago.
Its welcoming vibe encourages her to enter events, such as Sunday's Killarney Super Tri which features three distances - short, sprint and super.
"About five years ago I got into ocean swimming," Watty, who is tackling the 500-metre swim, 16km bike leg and 4km run sprint category, said.
"I have done half-marathons, so I can run, and once I worked out I could actually swim in the ocean as well and really, really enjoyed it, I thought 'why not go the next step and do a triathlon'.
"I got a little bit addicted. I always used to think triathlons were for elite athletes but I soon learned anyone can actually do a triathlon.
"It shouldn't be something to be intimidated by or scared of."
Watty said the tri club's friendly atmosphere gave competitors a sense of reassurance.
"There's just such a great sense of community down there," she said.
"It's not just the event itself - it's keeping yourself fit enough during the year so you can do them.
"For me going for an ocean swim is the most beautiful thing I feel I can do.
"It just gives me so much energy.
"Riding a bike is fun and being in nature running is fun."
Watty is an advocate for women in sport and "encourages women of all shapes and sizes to get out there and have a go because everyone belongs out exercising".
"I know for me I would only run in the dark because I was too embarrassed and didn't feel I was a runner but now I think 'stuff it, we all belong'," she said of her sporting progress.
"Warrnambool Tri Club wants to get people there and be having fun."
Watty, whose husband Steve is training for a full ironman, is a mum of four.
She has Lena, 12, and twins Vera and Frank, 6.
The family lost 15-month-old daughter Sylvie to SIDS in 2013 and has raised much-needed money for research through Run Melbourne fundraising events in the past.
"She is the main reason why I do all these things really, it's my connection to her and she keeps me motivated," Watty said.
The Killarney Super Tri starts at 9am Sunday. The super tri features a 750m swim, 24km ride and 6.6km run, the sprint includes a 500m swim, 16km ride, 4.4km run and the non-competitive short course consists a 250m swim, 8km ride, 2.2km.
