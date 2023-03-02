The Standard

Port Fairy's Emma Watty to compete in 2023 Killarney Super Tri

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Emma Watty, pictured at East Beach, will compete in Sunday's Killarney Super Tri. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

EMMA Watty still feels nervous when she gets to a triathlon start line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.