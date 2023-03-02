Warrnambool has recorded its wettest February since 2005 with 70 millimetres of rain.
The region received 14 times more rain than this time last year, largely due to heavy downpours on two days.
February 26 saw 19mm while February 3 received 34mm, the most in one day since last October.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Ilana Cherny said the south-west saw above average rainfall throughout February.
"It's a combination of climate drivers, La Nina is weakening but has still had an impact," she said.
"That can lead to increased rainfall for eastern Australia during the summer months."
IN OTHER NEWS
Warrnambool's hottest day on record landed on February 2009, where the temperature reached 44.8C.
However Ms Cherny said this year saw comparatively mild temperatures.
"In the south-west and much of Victoria, we had slightly below average maximum temperatures during February," she said.
The median temperature for the month was 23.4C, about one degree below the average from the past 20 years.
The hottest day was February 24, recording 35.8C in the early afternoon.
Warrnambool hasn't seen a day over 40C since January 2020.
Portland and Port Fairy saw a monthly high of 36C, while Hamilton recorded 37C on February 16.
All three saw less rain than Warrnambool, with about 50mm for Portland and Hamilton and 66mm in Port Fairy.
Looking forward to March, Ms Cherny said average to slightly above average rainfall was likely to hit the south-west.
"But having a look at Autumn as a whole, we're actually looking at only a 40 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall through much of the south-west," she said.
"So it's looking to be more of a drying trend through to April and May."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.