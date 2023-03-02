The Standard
Warrnambool saw heavier rain than Port Fairy, Hamilton or Portland in February

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 3 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:30am
Driftwood at the mouth of the Hopkins River. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool has recorded its wettest February since 2005 with 70 millimetres of rain.

