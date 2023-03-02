The new Officeworks on Raglan Parade will create "around 40 new jobs" when it's opened later this year, the chain says.
Construction is well under way in Warrnambool's east, along with a JB Hi-Fi next door.
Officeworks confirmed the outlet would have the same product offerings as its metropolitan stores.
"We are excited to be opening a store in Warrnambool later this year and to create around 40 new jobs in the local community," an Officeworks spokesperson said.
It comes after Gateway Plaza's recent additions of Boss Burger in January and men's clothing store Connor which opened on Wednesday.
By the end of April, Sanity will close its doors and be replaced by candle store Dusk.
JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks will be at 65 and 69 Raglan Parade, about 400 metres from the Homemaker Centre.
Residents have been calling for a JB Hi-Fi store in the city for years.
The site was formerly the home of Motel Warrnambool and the Gateway Motor Inn.
The two stores will share 103 car parks, with two spots for people with disabilities and two 'click and collect' bays.
The application details plans for a 3500 square-metre building, with Officeworks to occupy 1600 square-metres and JB Hi-Fi to take up the rest. The single-storey building would have a maximum height of 8.75 metres.
The estimated cost of the project is $6 million.
Neither company has confirmed an opening date, however an Officeworks spokesperson said staff recruitment "will commence in the following months".
"Early expressions of interest for the Warrnambool store manager are welcome," they said.
JB Hi-Fi was also contacted, but refused to comment.
