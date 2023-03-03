Port Fairy's Jim Kent is so passionate about Lions Australia he has visited more than 100 clubs.
Mr Kent celebrated 50 years with Lions Australia on March 1.
"It's my life. I enjoy the Lions. I think it's a great organisation. When you look at what they've done worldwide it makes you proud," he said.
Mr Kent joined the organisation in Pyramid Hill in 1973, before joining Port Fairy-Belfast seven years later when he moved to the seaside town.
"I tried joining a club in NSW when I was 23 in about 1963 but was told Lions Club wasn't for young buggers like me," Mr Kent said.
"I've visited more than 100 clubs since I've been in Lions.
"I was working as a senior manager for Australia Post so when I travelled for that I never missed the opportunity to visit a Lions Club."
"My biggest achievement was membership chairman of District 201-V2, which includes the south-west, in the 1990s which meant I visited as many clubs as I could. I think visiting other clubs is my favourite part."
Mr Kent was also part of the Warrnambool and Portland clubs.
He said through the Port Fairy club he was involved with running a string instrument store at the folk festival, helped start the club's annual art show about 40 years ago and the installation of the Martins Point playground in the late-1970s to early-1980s.
Over the years, he has held various committee and chairman positions as part of District 201-V2 which included running two conferences.
"We've also collected lots of money for disasters and built a couple of barbecues for the community to use," Mr Kent said.
He said a big project the club was working on now was supporting the residents at Moyne Health Services aged care facility Belfast House.
His achievement will be celebrated with an afternoon tea and presentation at Port Fairy Senior Citizens Centre on Sunday at 2.30pm.
