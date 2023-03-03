The Anzac Day march is set to return to Warrnambool this year after a three-year absence with plans to include a sound and light show at the dawn service.
Warrnambool RSL senior vie-president Tony Geyer said this year the RSL would return to having two services on Anzac Day with a dawn service and a mid-morning march down Liebig Street.
"The dawn service will kick off a little earlier than normal, around 5.35am," he said.
"We are going to change things a little.
"We're going to go back to the traditional dawn service of years ago - the dawn service in the dark.
"There's a little bit of a light and sound show that will be part of that dawn service."
Mr Geyer said he was in the army for many years, and while travelling around Australia he had been to many different Anzac Day services but there was one that stuck out in his mind.
He said behind the crowd at a service, held in the pitch black, was an army vehicle with a spotlight on the flag raising ceremony.
The speaker then reflected on how young soldiers had set off on "an adventure of a lifetime" but then "all hell broke lose".
Those words were followed by a live machine gun fire complete with flashing lights.
"I actually want to do something similar to that. We won't have army vehicles with guns on it," Mr Geyer said. But the RSL intends to simulate that with the image projected on a screen and sound effects as "something a bit extra" for the dawn service.
"It'll make you imagine what occurred when they landed on the beaches at Gallipolli," Mr Geyer said.
After the dawn service will be the gold-coin donation gun-fire breakfast held at the RSL.
Mr Geyer said the mid-morning service would start with the traditional march down Liebig Street to the memorial with the pipe band and veterans.
"It's going back to the traditional Liebig Street blocked off, marching with a band," he said.
The ceremony includes the tribute to Ataturk, and the combined schools choir would also perform.
Mr Geyer said the RSL had been told the military restoration society would provide a number of restored vehicles to lead the parade - a first for the city.
"Having the military vehicles leading the parade, that will be pretty cool," he said.
"They're more of the modern-day vehicles. Things like Humvees and Unimog and so forth, not the old-style Blitzers.
"The reason for that is they are physically driving them from Ballarat to here."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
