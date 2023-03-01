The robotic revolution was the main theme of an exhibition aimed at drawing a new generation of farmers into agriculture on Wednesday.
More than 170 students and their parents from across the south-west attended the inaugural Agriculture Open Night at Grassmere, hosted by The Midfield Group and the Neil Porter Legacy, to hear from about 20 experts on the work they do.
One of those was WestVic Dairy's regional project lead for workforce attraction Sam Andrews who was using virtual reality headsets to introduce students to farm life.
"We go out to schools, job network agencies and career expos and expos like today which are a great opportunity," she said.
"We can't always get onto farm like we are today, so using virtual reality goggles is a great way for students to actually experience going out onto a farm and actually going out onto the paddock.
"They can talk to the owners about the pastures, they can go up to the cattle yards and talk to the vets about animal health and go out to the dairy and see them being milked.
"It's a really good way we can take the farm to the young people.
"They're very much tech savvy and this is a great way for them to be able to reach out and touch the cows and immerse themselves in the experience as opposed to someone like me telling them what it's like to be on a farm."
She said the use of robotic technology was an opportunity increasingly being capitalised upon in the industry.
"Dairy Australia identified there was a labour shortage and looked at ways in which they could increase awareness of the industry - the VR goggles are just a small part of that," she said.
"Within the dairy industry we're seeing more robotics which is a huge thing at the moment. They're getting more advanced and it's creating more opportunities for students to look at more tech roles.
"The dairy industry is innovative and progressive and we need to maintain that."
Emmanuel College student Eddie Morrison, 12, was more than happy to try out the new technology.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
