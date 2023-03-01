The Standard
Windows and television broken during search for former resident in east Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
March 1 2023 - 12:13pm
Offenders armed with firearm smash their way into home looking for man

Warrnambool police are seeking information from the public to identify two men who smashed windows and a television during a home raid while armed with a firearm at a Barkly Street address on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Thomson

Local News

