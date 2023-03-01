Offenders armed with firearm smash their way into home looking for man

Warrnambool police are seeking information from the public to identify two men who smashed windows and a television during a home raid while armed with a firearm at a Barkly Street address on Wednesday morning.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the offenders attended at the address in Warrnambool about 7am Wednesday.
He said they smashed two windows valued at $500 and then reached into the premises and smashed a television worth $500.
The men asked the male resident aged in his 30s about a person who previously lived at the address.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the male resident said that person no longer lived in the home.
He said the two offenders then left the property in a red vehicle.
"It's believed the two offenders were armed with a firearm but that is yet to be verified," he said.
"A very limited description of the offenders has been provided to police. One of the men had possible tattoos and lighter coloured hair.
"The offenders were not known to the current resident at the address.
"We have no idea the motivation behind the aggravated burglary and request anyone with information to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the resident was not physically harmed, but was left shaken by the incident.
"This was a very frightening incident," he said.
