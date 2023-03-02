RUN: Dennington Dash twilight fun run and walk, St John's Primary School, from 6pm.
LAUNCH: Dystopia by Dianne Jacono, Blarney Books and Art, 5.30pm-6.30pm.
TRAINS: Royal train tours, loop from Warrnambool Railway Station to Boorcan, departing the city at 8.50am, 12.05pm and 2.55pm.
MUSIC: Let's Talk Country Music Festival, Music Homestead, Mortlake, 1pm-10pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
WORKSHOP: Circa acrobatic workshop for children, Lighthouse Studio, 11am-12.30pm, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, Sunday 10am-11.30am. Ken Duncan photography seminar, Kardinia Church, Dennington, 9am-5pm.
AGRICULTURE: Heytesbury Agricultural Show, Simpson Recreation Reserve, from 8am.
PARTY: Mardi Gras dance party celebrating New Orleans, Commercial Hotel Terang, from 7pm.
QUILTS: Terang Quilters Fellowship quilt show, Presbyterian Hall, 10am-6pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Beachniks, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
TRI: Killarney Super Tri, Killarney Beach Caravan Park, from 8am.
MARKET: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm.
WALK: For a cure for myeloma, starts at the lawn behind beach kiosk, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
