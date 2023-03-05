An experienced nurse who took on a role at a south-west secondary school to help youth was perplexed by the restrictions imposed on her.
Jill Reid, who has 30 years' experience as a nurse, said she was taught to always take a holistic approach to the health and well-being of those in her care.
Ms Reid said she believed early intervention in young people was essential to support their future health and well-being.
However, she said she was told she was not required to perform duties that she sees essential for a school nurse.
"I was told I could not do first aid unless it was an emergency," Ms Reid said.
"I was not permitted to buy a blood pressure machine or a blood glucose machine or even a set of scales."
Ms Reid said she was advised that her role was to refer students on to other healthcare professionals.
However, she said she believed to do this to the best of her ability she should be permitted to put into practice the skills she was taught as a nurse.
"It's beyond my comprehension," she said.
"Parents think there is a school nurse on-site but I wasn't permitted to utilise my nursing skills."
Ms Reid said it broke her heart to leave the role.
She said she had contacted a number of people with her concerns.
Ms Reid was told performing first aid and using other diagnostic tools was out of the scope of her role.
A Department of Education spokesman said Victoria's Secondary School Nursing Program supported the health of young people and their families through the delivery of health promotion, education, consultation and referral.
"As program nurses are generally not based at schools on a full-time basis, it is not appropriate for them to be a school's designated first-aid officer - although they may assist in a medical emergency at school if they are present at the time of an incident."
It's understood some schools employ nurses to perform first aid and administer medication, but this was outside the scope of the secondary school nursing program roles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
