Supervising driver banned with reading of .052

A 52-year-old supervising driver who blew just .02 above the legal alcohol limit has been disqualified for 12 months.
Rodney James Armistead, of the Winchelsea district, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to a drink driving related charge.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the court's hands were tied, the ban was mandatory and he also imposed a 12-month good behavior bond.
He said Armistead was not actually behind the steering wheel of the car and there was no significant risk to road safety, but parliament in it's wisdom gave magistrates no discretion.
The magistrate said the case was an example of how unfair mandatory sentencing could be in courts.
Mr Lethbridge also warned Armistead against driving while disqualified which was an offence which could be punishable by imprisonment.
Armistead had a prior drink driving offence about eight years ago.
The court was told that on May 21 last year Armistead was a supervising driver when a vehicle in which he was travelling south in Gage Street and he was intercepted in Pilleau Street at 10.28pm.
He blew .052 as an evidentiary reading.
A lawyer said Armistead was taking his client to a party, they stopped at a hotel and were only driving a couple of streets to the party.
He said it was an error of judgement and his client could have left the car at the hotel and walked the couple of blocks to the party.
