ONE of the more intriguing plot lines of the 2023 Hampden league season will be how Port Fairy fares.
The club, coming off a winless campaign in both senior and reserves football, is working to turn its fortunes around.
Senior coach Dustin McCorkell will see its progress when Port Fairy hosts Portland in a practice match at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
The Standard photographer ANTHONY BRADY captured the Seagulls' training run on Tuesday night.
