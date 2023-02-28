Truck fire causes $100,000 damage

A quick thinking truck driver has avoided a potential disaster after pulling up just north of a Heywood service station.
Heywood police Sergeant Tim Chester said the driver noticed sparks coming from his trailer and pulled up 100 metres north of the service station at 9.10pm on Tuesday night.
The sparks led to flames, a tyre exploded and the trailer caught fire, getting so hot it melted.
Three local Country Fire Authority units attended the fire scene on the Henty Highway near Bell Street.
The damage caused by the fire has been estimated at $100,000.
Sergeant Chester said the quick thinking of the driver avoided a significant incident.
"If he pulled up at the service station it could have led to a disaster and a very long night," he said.
"The driver quickly got out of his truck and he disengaged the trailed and prime mover and put some distance between them," he said.
Hamilton police are also investigating a suspicious car fire which led to the destruction of a Mitsubishi station wagon overnight on Tuesday in Hamilton.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.