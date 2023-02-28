A shortage of affordable key worker accommodation means south-west farmers are increasingly foregoing their holidays to tend to the land.
The revelation was made by Corangamite Shire's south-west ward councillor Kate Makin at a monthly council meeting on Tuesday night.
It came as the councillors unanimously voted to approve an application to construct a three-bedroom home at 1510 Digneys Bridge Road, Glenfyne for the purpose of attracting key workers.
The applicant had previously lost a farm worker given the lack of available accommodation in the area. As the applicant frequently worked away, they required an employee on-farm to monitor and continue the operation of the farm.
"The availability of accommodation is critical in key worker attraction and to support ongoing agricultural production in Corangamite Shire, maintaining its competitive position as the leading agricultural and dairy area," Cr Makin said.
"A key issue is the availability of affordable housing for workers in the shire, which can create difficulties for our businesses to attract employees, operate and grow.
"I know personally that farmers haven't had holidays because can't find the workers.
"When they advertise jobs, a large per cent of applicants want to know if a house is included in the package. If there isn't they won't be applying, therefore reducing the pool of applications to be considered."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey added a shortage of affordable key worker housing had created a second, larger problem.
"This is a very important issue," he said.
"In the south-west of Victoria we've moved from having about 1600 dairy farmers to 1247 and a lot of this has to do with the supply of affordable housing.
"It's important that managers of farms do have close access to or live on the farm to maintain their viability and flexibility."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
