Corangamite Shire councillors approve key worker housing proposal amid labour shortage

By Jessica Greenan
February 28 2023 - 7:45pm
Corangamite Shire councillors have voted to approve a proposal to construct key worker housing in Glenfyne. It comes amid a revelation farmers in the shire are increasingly becoming unable to take time off due to a lack of workers.

A shortage of affordable key worker accommodation means south-west farmers are increasingly foregoing their holidays to tend to the land.

