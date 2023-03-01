Warrnambool train enthusiast Graeme Osborne has waited about 50 years to ride the royal train but he'll get his chance this weekend.
The historic train, which once carried kings and queens, will run three shuttles from Warrnambool station to Boorcan and back on Saturday.
Mr Osborne first had a look inside the famed State Car 4 back in the 1970s at Spencer Street Station.
And while he's taken specialised train tours of Britain, Canada, Japan and the US in the past, this trip offers the chance to travel like royalty.
"Every time we get a historic train here, I try to come down and have a look," Mr Osborne said.
He is just as interested in the newer trains as he is the older ones, with this trip stopping at Boorcan where he can take a look at the work done to install a new crossing.
"They've been building it for about two years and now it's finished."
Seymour Railway Heritage Centre president John Crofts, who is running the tourist rides, said it had sold half of its tickets so far.
"We've got capacity for more sales but we're pleased with what we've got," he said.
