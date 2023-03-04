Lobbying the federal government to allow more overseas residents to live and work in the south-west is a priority for MP Dan Tehan.
The Member for Wannon has urged the federal government to approve an application from Warrnambool City Council to include an additional 77 occupations in its Great South Coast Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA).
Some of the occupations being considered include occupations in the aged care, hospitality and tourism sectors.
In addition the council is hoping to include jobs in the finance sector, commercial cleaners and brewers in the agreement.
"It is critical that we get an answer and this should come - at the latest - by the end of March," Mr Tehan said.
"Warrnambool City Council has been working with all the councils in the region and has been methodical in the way they have gone about presenting the case."
Mr Tehan said south-west businesses were being severely hampered by skills shortages in a number of industries.
"This is absolutely critical for employers at the moment," Mr Tehan said.
"The government has been boasting about how it's been turning visas around quickly, well there's no reason they can't turn around this request for an updated DAMA list quickly.
"We also need processing of the DAMA applications improved."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was hoped a decision would be reached soon.
"Council has completed the process to request further occupations and their concessions," the spokesman said.
"This request is now with the Department of Home Affairs for consideration and, potentially, approval by the Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil.
"Council hopes to know the outcome by the end of the fourth year of the DAMA, which is the end of March."
Mr Tehan hosted a forum last year to provide information to south-west employers on the types of visas available.
He also called for an overhaul of the system.
Mr Tehan said there were a number of visas available that may allow businesses to recruit overseas workers.
However, he said there needed to be work done to simplify the system and shorten the processing times for applications.
Mr Tehan spoke about the different visas available, saying there were "myriad" options, which often made the process daunting and timely for employers.
"We need a system that doesn't have the complexity that it does," Mr Tehan said.
"It can at times be very difficult to navigate."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
