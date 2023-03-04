The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool City Council hopes to welcome overseas workers to region in additional occupations

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 5 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan speaks to south-west employees about the challenges of attracting new staff.

Lobbying the federal government to allow more overseas residents to live and work in the south-west is a priority for MP Dan Tehan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.