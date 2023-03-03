South-west residents have been warned to prepare for a potentially deadly fire season next summer.
CFA south-west deputy chief officer Rohan Luke said there was the potential for increased fire danger in late 2023/early 2024.
"We have had increased rainfall over the past three years through La Nina events," Mr Luke said.
"This has led to high vegetation growth in the south-west and other parts of Victoria. That's now drying out and is a consideration leading into the next fire season."
Mr Luke urged people to start thinking about preparing for the drier conditions.
"There is a history of increased fire behaviour after a series of La Nina events," he said.
"We would ask people to prepare for what could certainly be a more challenging season than we've had for the last three."
Mr Luke said the CFA would ramp up its fuel load management program across the south-west in 2023.
This will include significant roadside burning, which will commence soon.
Mr Luke said there had not been any significant fires in the south-west over summer.
However, he reminded people not to become complacent.
"I would remind people that summer is not over," Mr Luke said.
He said the St Patrick's Day fires in 2018 followed a relatively quiet fire season.
Mr Luke's comments follow the release of a Climate Council and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action (ELCA).
It reveals the heavy rains and floods driven by La Nina could cause "widespread grass fires on a scale never-before experienced".
"Excessive rainfall in recent years has caused prolific vegetation growth in Australia, which is now drying and turning into fire fuel as we experience hotter, drier conditions," former Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW and founder of Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Greg Mullins said.
"Firefighters fear that grass fires occurring in hot, dry and windy conditions worsened by climate change could unfold on a scale never before experienced, potentially overwhelming emergency services at times, and placing communities at great risk," Mr Mullins said.
The report recommends the government provide more funding to emergency services and land management agencies to cover more staff and to better respond to "escalating disasters".
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
