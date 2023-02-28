The Standard
Call for cooperation from financial institutions and specialised police scam investigators

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:07am
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Raven has made a call for more cooperation from financial institutions in scam investigations.

Cooperation from financial institutions and specialised detectives would assist south-west investigators who are being snowed under by fraud/scammer cases.

