Cooperation from financial institutions and specialised detectives would assist south-west investigators who are being snowed under by fraud/scammer cases.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Raven, who oversees the south-west's crime detectives, said the sheer number of scam reports to police was at the point of overwhelming investigators.
"Scam reports are not 50 per cent of our work, but it's making up a significant percentage and it's an issue that is not going away," he said.
The police boss said just getting information from banks and other financial institutions was a time consuming process which in one current case had so far taken five months and had still not been resolved.
"When we have the permission from the account holder that should be a simple process, but it's not currently," he said.
"We should be able to walk into a bank and get all relevant documents relating to that account, but that's currently taking on average about three months.
"There are instances where people are losing their life savings."
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Raven said sextortion, crypto currency, hacking digital wallets, internet marketplaces and false business emails changing bank account details were still the major weapons of scammers.
"We never get any money back," he said.
"The only way these scammers are stopped is if a bank holds the money as a suspicious transfer and contacts the account holder for confirmation.
"They should do that a lot more because the money then doesn't have to be recovered. That's a great service by some banks.
"No one is ever going to be disappointed with a bank's service if they are checking it's a legitimate transfer."
Reported cases have involved a Portland district resident losing $800,000 from their superannuation and Warrnambool businesses have lost up to $500,000 in false emails changing bank account details.
The chief investigator said detectives at Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland were "starting to get snowed under" by the sheer number of scam cases.
"There are better ways to handle these cases, better cooperation with the financial institutions and specialised officers," he said.
"It's a specific crime area which has really taken off in the past couple of years and is an Australia-wide issue," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.