Store shuts as works to modernise Warrnambool's KFC begin

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Warrnambool's KFC store is closed for renovations to modernise the premises and improve its operations. Drive-through and delivery are due to re-open on Friday, March 10. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

A $350,000 renovation has begun at Warrnambool's only KFC store with works to reconfigure and refresh the premises.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

