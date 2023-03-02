Thommo's Hotel's owners will take part in a charity run to honour their grandson who has a syndrome so rare little is known about it in Australia.
Belinda Davies and Michael Torpy, of Cobden, will take part in the Run for the Kids on March 19, to raise funds for The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne where their grandson Max Raworth receives treatment.
Not long after he was born in 2022 he was diagnosed with Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, a genetic disorder which is "characterised by growth and developmental delay and dysmorphic features".
The official Royal Children's Hospital event is usually held in Melbourne, however Max's grandparents will do the run in the south-west.
Ms Davies will run from the pub to the Fonterra factory and back, while Mr Torpy will make his way from Camperdown to Cobden.
They plan to head across the finish line together with Max watching on if he is well enough on the day.
The couple estimate they will raise $20,000.
"It's about making people aware there's lots of different illnesses," Ms Davies said.
"We always support RCH, they are a really fantastic organisation, but when it's more personal it means that little bit more."
Ms Davies said it was also about supporting the other families who used the hospital.
"Lots of people need that hospital with many rural Victorian families having to move their children there to have the best care they can have," she said.
"It helps Max and the next generation of kids that might need it."
She said Max has had nine surgeries since he was born, including major work on his jaw.
"He's been home steady for about six-to-eight weeks now and has just had a few major surgeries on his eyes and tear ducts," Ms Davies said.
"He hasn't eaten anything since he was born as he is fed with a tube into his intestines.
"He's home in Melbourne very regularly,and just has to attend different appointments for things like physiotherapy and music therapy."
Ms Davies said the next stage of Max's life was to see how he could eat and drink solids.
"We try and do everything we've done for the other grand-babies and we try and treat him the same but of course we have a soft spot for him," she said.
"The biggest thing is he doesn't know he's sick, which is a blessing. When we see him he's full of smiles and life."
Run to the Max will be held on March 19 from 10.30am, finishing off at the pub with a barbecue and auction.
To donate to the cause head to runforthekids.gofundraise.com.au and search for Max in the search fundraisers tab.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
