Three men arrested in separate incidents, heading to court today for bail applications

Three men will appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday, including a Hamilton man facing 10 charges including attempting to strike a police detective sergeant.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Dave McDonald said the 32-year-old Hamilton man was arrested by detectives on Monday after they attended at his home address because he had failed to appear in a court three times.
During the process of trying to arrest the man, he's alleged to have charged at the detective sergeant and attempted to strike him.
The investigator's colleagues used capsicum foam to subdue the man and take him into custody.
The accused has been charged with 10 offences including failing to appear in court, multiple counts of resisting police and also assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
Police also located two separate bags of what was alleged to be almost four grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $2800.
Another Hamilton man is also in the Warrnambool police station cells, charged with new offences while already on a court-imposed community corrections order.
Police allege the 27-year-old on Sunday and Monday stole items from a car, a small amount of meth was found on him and he was found in possession of an imitation firearm and a stolen knife.
The third man is a 34-year-old Portland man who has been charged with family violence-related offending, including an assault causing injury.
