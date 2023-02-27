The Standard
A 32-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with attempting to punch a police detective sergeant

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 28 2023 - 8:32am, first published 7:33am
Three men arrested in separate incidents, heading to court today for bail applications

Three men will appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday, including a Hamilton man facing 10 charges including attempting to strike a police detective sergeant.

