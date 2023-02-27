Former winner Caleb Perry has started well in his quest to claim another Warrnambool Golf Club A grade men's championship.
He leads a strong field at four-over par (148) after shooting back-to-back rounds of 74 in wet conditions during the opening two rounds at the weekend.
Multiple champion Jarrod Fary (149) sits one-shot back in equal-second alongside Daniel Oakley.
New Warrnambool senior football coach Daniel O'Keefe is right in the mix, sitting fourth at six-over par.
The former Carlton VFL coach produced the lowest round of the weekend when he carded a one-over 73 to be the first-round leader.
In B grade, Conn Lilley is tied with Justin Fary.
The pair both sit at 19-over par after rounds of 80 and 83.
Youngster Taj Atchison leads in C grade. He has an impressive six-shot lead with Rhys Boyle the next best on 186.
Nicholas Blignaut leads the D grade race with 76 stableford points after having 33 on Saturday and 43 on Sunday.
Round three of the championships are on Saturday before the final on Sunday, the same day the club's senior's and women's finals are scheduled.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
