Deakin University has welcomed international students back to its Warrnambool campus, with orientation week kicking off on Monday.
International students were restricted from entering Australia until last year, with the borders shut for almost two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campus director Alistair McCosh said it had about 40 international students enrolled.
They have come from India, the United States of America, south-east Asia and Europe.
"Compared to previous years, the number of international students is just only recovering," Mr McCosh said.
"Our goal is to have 100 international students, with a mix of undergraduate, postgraduate and study abroad exchange students.
"I think we will see a significant uplift in 2024."
India's Vanshika Walia and Jashanpreet Kaur are studying a Bachelor of Nursing at the city campus.
"I chose Australia because the school year started in February, it was cost effective and the weather here resembles what it's like in India," Ms Walia said.
Ms Kaur said this was her first time overseas on her own.
"The experience of flying on my own was a bit scary," she said.
Jackson Bialobrzeski has travelled almost 500 kilometres from his hometown of Balranald in New South Wales to study a Bachelor of Commerce.
"It's more comforting being in a smaller town, not going straight to a big city like Melbourne where it's (vastly different) to the size of Balranald," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
