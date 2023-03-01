There have been a small number of instances of unauthorised access to the restricted areas of a racetrack during race meetings. These incidents are not frequent, however, they have the potential to be gravely dangerous.- Jacinta Ermacora
Two south-west MPs have spoken in support of a bill that tightens laws about access at racecourses.
The Racing Amendment (Unathorised Access) Bill 2022 was being debated in Victoria's parliament, 12 years after a protester ran onto the Warrnambool racecourse minutes before the May Racing Carnival's world-renowned jumps race, the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said the changes to access on racecourses was needed.
"There have been a small number of instances of unauthorised access to the restricted areas of a racetrack during race meetings," Ms Ermacora said.
"These incidents are not frequent, however, they have the potential to be gravely dangerous, with consequences which could result in the serious injury or death of horses or workers."
"The offences relate to the disruption of a race meeting or official trial meeting, throwing or kicking projectiles or otherwise causing projectiles to enter into a restricted racing area and climbing on fences or barricades that are adjacent to the restricted area.
"The latter activity could lead to animals reacting unpredictably, creating a risk of injury for persons near the area industry, the horses."
Ms Ermacora spoke about the Warrnambool Racing Club, saying she enjoyed attending the popular three-day carnival in May.
"I love the races and have always enjoyed supporting and attending the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival," she said.
"In particular the May Racing Carnival in Warrnambool is a marker in the yearly lives of the citizens of Warrnambool, so much so that the Warrnambool City Council made the third day of the May Racing Carnival, the day of the Grand Annual, a public holiday so that people in the city and the region beyond could attend the event.
"It brings an enormous buzz into the town as thousands of people make the carnival their own annual event. The effect this has on local businesses, from accommodation to restaurants and pubs to hairdressers, beauty therapists, florists, milliners and clothing outlets simply cannot be underestimated. It offers a huge economic boost just prior to the quieter winter months."
Liberal MP Bev McArthur also spoke in support of the bill and said she was surprised there were some members who had spoken out against it.
"The purpose of these amendments is to promote the safety and welfare of all patrons and participants, including animals, at race meetings and official trial meetings and to avoid the potential consequences of incursions and disruptive conduct," she said. "As for the workers, I would have thought you would be right into helping the workers and protecting their having a safe place each day when they go to work.
"They work incredibly hard, people in the horse industry. They get up very early, and it is hard work in climatic conditions that often are not favourable."
In 2012, Melbourne's Anthony John Murphy was convicted and fined $500 for running onto the track during the May Racing Carnival the year prior.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said at the time past similar protests had led to significant injuries and even deaths.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
