Bill to protect workers and horses from protesters backed by south-west MPs

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:00am
South-west MP Jacinta Ermacora has spoken in support of a bill that tightens laws about access at race courses. Picture by Sean McKenna

There have been a small number of instances of unauthorised access to the restricted areas of a racetrack during race meetings. These incidents are not frequent, however, they have the potential to be gravely dangerous.

- Jacinta Ermacora

Two south-west MPs have spoken in support of a bill that tightens laws about access at racecourses.

