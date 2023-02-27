Region's healthcare industry the most dangerous for workplace injuries

Healthcare and social assistance was the most dangerous industry for workplace injuries in the south-west last year.
New WorkSafe data released today shows there were 466 people in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg and Southern Grampians who were seriously injured enough to have a claim for workers' compensation accepted in 2022.
The number was down from 524 injury claims across the region the year before.
There were no workplace fatalities in the south-west last year, compared to four deaths in 2021.
There were two work deaths in the Colac-Otway Shire, which is considered part of Barwon South West in WorkSafe's data.
In the south-west, the healthcare and social assistance industry was the most dangerous for injuries, with 114 claims recorded in 2022.
That was followed by 83 injury claims in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry and 104 in manufacturing and construction.
The healthcare and social assistance industry delivers medical and care services, and includes the work of aged and disabled carers, childcare workers, doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.
The claims involved musculoskeletal injuries (143 claims), traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injuries (89), wounds, lacerations and amputation (77) and fractures (67).
The data revealed the cause of injuries involved body stressing (161 claims), falls, trips and slips (107), being hit by moving objects (104) and mental stress (50).
WorkSafe chief executive officer Colin Radford said there was "no such thing as unavoidable workplace harm".
"It's incredibly frustrating that we are still seeing the same type of incidents happen in workplaces where the hazards and controls should be well-known," he said.
"WorkSafe has a range of enforcement tools at its disposal for duty holders who fail to provide a safe and healthy workplace, including possible court action with significant potential penalties."
State-wide, WorkSafe successfully prosecuted 123 companies and directors for breaches of workplace health and safety laws last year, resulting in court-imposed fines totalling $5.59 million.
