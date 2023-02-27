Parolee cops more jail time after cutting off ankle bracelet

A convicted ice dealer who returned to jail after cutting off his parole ankle bracelet must radically change his ways to avoid living a "depressing and bleak" life, a magistrate says.
Zachary Miller, 27, of Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to more than 40 offences.
The charges related to numerous petrol drive-offs in Warrnambool, and as far away as Mortlake and Camperdown, along with a string of incidents during which he refused to pull over for officers.
Miller also stole a blue Holden Commodore Rodeo utility from a residential premises in Wangoom's Hopkins Point Road, which he used at the time of some of the petrol thefts.
The victim woke to the sound of the engine starting and observed the car being stolen.
Miller also pleaded guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime after he was found in possession of slabs of beer stolen from the Warrnambool Racing Club in the days before the May Racing Carnival last year.
It is not alleged he committed the burglary and theft.
The court heard Miller was jailed for three years and nine months in 2019 after pleading guilty to dealing in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.
Miller's lawyer Cameron Marshall said the man was granted parole as part of that sentence in July 2021.
Then on April 30 last year, Miller cut off his parole ankle bracelet, disappearing from the grasp of investigators.
Mr Marshall said his client was arrested about a month later and returned to custody to serve out the 16 months of imprisonment owed.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Miller was building up a "really depressing criminal record, particularly for a man who is only 27".
He said many would say the offender was spending the best years of his life in jail, and if he didn't "radically" change his ways, he would face institutionalisation.
"It just looks like such a depressing and bleak way to live one's life," Mr Lethbridge said.
Miller was jailed for six months, which he must serve on top of the existing sentence.
His driver's licence was cancelled for two years.
