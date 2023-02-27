Parolee cops more jail time after cutting off ankle bracelet

The Standard
Warrnambool parolee jailed after cutting off ankle bracelet

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
A convicted ice dealer who returned to jail after cutting off his parole ankle bracelet must radically change his ways to avoid living a "depressing and bleak" life, a magistrate says.

