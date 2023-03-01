Grass growing high-production dairy farm | On the Land

A noted grass growing high-production dairy farm meticulously managed and upgraded in recent times is on the market at Heywood.
Conveniently situated in high rainfall responsive red loam country 15km north-east of town and only 50km from the deep sea port of Portland. The dairy farm is available on a walk-in walk-out basis with the high production herd available additional to the land, a purchaser just needs to "turn the vat on".
Alternatively, the property is highly suited to dairy inputs, fodder production, beef breeding and fattening.
Lot A (1171 Condah - Ettrick Road, Heywood) - Fertile responsive red loam gently undulating noted grass growing country milking 380 high production Friesian collared cows. Delightfully renovated and elevated four bedroom, two bath family home with outstanding rural views. Fully equipped 23 A/S Herringbone dairy with auto feed system and 220 tonne storage. As new multipurpose "Action" hay/machinery shed (32m x 15m x 6m), new purpose built calf shed and implement shedding. Excellent subdivision and laneway system and secure multiple stockwater sources. Two years of conserved silage in bunkers.
Lot B (464 Milltown - Mission Road, Milltown) - Conveniently situated within 2km of dairy farm ideally suited for dairy run-off purposes or alternatively stand-a-lone small cattle farm complete with rustic and character-filled four-bedroom timber home in attractive garden plus shedding and cattleyards. Picturesque 10 acre wetlands for stockwater and recreational purposes. Excellent subdivision of 17 paddocks of gently undulating contour with all perennial and recently limed pastures.
Lot C (1203 Condah - Ettrick Road, Heywood) - Three bedroom hardiplank home in established garden surrounds on separate title adjacent dairy platform.
