Nicajon's win in a restricted Adelaide race on Saturday carried plenty of significant for veteran Crossley trainer Quinton Scott.
Nicajon defeated Leon's Shout by more than a length to take out the $41,000 race.
Scott, who formerly trained the lightly-raced eight-year-old, is still in the ownership with good friend Kate Shepherdson (Dyson) while her husband Michael now trains the horse.
Nicajon gave former Warrnambool jockey Teo Nugent his second winner for the day.
He had ridden Highland Jack to victory in the Lord Reims Stakes.
Scott said the Nicajon's win was rather special.
"The memories flooded back to me after the horse won," he said.
"Kate started her racing career with my wife Barb and I. We taught her how to ride a horse.
"She worked in a traineeship role for us for years before she started her apprenticeship. She even rode a winner for us at Moonee Valley one day and Teo is much the same.
"He started a traineeship with us before starting his apprenticeship with Ciaron Maher.
"I've got fond memories of picking Teo up at 2.30am five mornings in the week to go to track work. He used to just live down the road from us.
"We taught him how to ride and now he's gone on to be a very good jockey."
Scott said one of the key attributes to Nugent's success was his hard-working attitude.
"Teo was never afraid of hard work," the popular trainer said.
"It's a real credit to Teo's work ethic and attitude that he's now keenly sought-after by trainers in particular trainers who are looking for a light-weight jockey to ride a stayer as was shown by his third placing on High Emocean in last year's Melbourne Cup.
"Barb stays in regular contact with Kate and Teo and they were all excited by the win of Nicajon so was Michael who is doing a great job training the horse."
From his 31 starts Nicajon has won four races and finished in the minor placegetters stall on nine occasions.
Meanwhile, Scott was happy with the performance of Wannabe Famous when ridden by Jake Noonan to run third in a benchmark 64 over 1000 metres at only his second start at Terang on Sunday.
"It was quiet a nice run by Wannabe Famous," he said.
"It was always going to be a tough task to win considering he was jumping from a maiden win at his first start to a benchmark 64 but I was happy with the effort.
"Jake also thought it was a good effort. I'm not sure if we give Wannabe Famous another start or give him a short break.
"Jake said the horse is still learning the caper but he's confident he could win a mid-week race in town in June or July. We'll just keep a close eye on Wannabe Famous's condition over the next few days before deciding which path we go down."
Wannabe Famous was purchased by Scott at the 2020 Inglis Australian Weanling Sale for $10,000.
The three-year-old took his prize-money earnings to nearly $16,000 with Sunday's third placing at his second race start.
DERMOTT O'Connor has taken over the job as track and facilities manager at the Warrnambool Racing Club.
O'Connor, who worked as a trainee turf manager at the racing club from 2012 to 2014, has taken over from the role from Brent O'Rourke.
His other working career was as apprentice foreman at the Thirteenth Golf Links, Barwon Heads, for three years before working as a seasonal greenskeeper at St Andrews Links, Fife Scotland.
He had a stint working as the assistant superintendent at the Port Fairy golf links before taking over the job at Warrnambool Racing Club on Monday.
O'Connor is no relation to racing club executive Tom O'Connor.
YOUNG jockey Alana Kelly has been suspended for nine meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Piaggio at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Stewards found Kelly permitted her mount to shift in when not clear of another runner. Her suspension starts at midnight on March 4 and ends midnight March 12.
Stewards deemed the incident to be mid-range and took into account her good riding record before handing down the penalty.
Meanwhile, jockey Jack Hill was found guilty of careless riding following his ride on The Javelin on Saturday. He was outed for 11 meetings by the stewards.
Hill's time on the sidelines was to start at midnight on February 27 and end March 9. His good riding record was noted before stewards passed on the penalty.
Comeback hoop Amy Herrimann will spend 12 meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a whip infringement at Terang on Sunday. Stewards said Herrmann used the whip on 12 occasions prior to the 100-metre mark which is seven more than permitted following her ride on Emrys.
Her time on the sidelines began at midnight on February 26. She can ride again on March 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.