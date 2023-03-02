A new generation of volunteers will be hitting Warrnambool's beaches on Sunday as part of Clean Up Australia Day.
Along with regular teams of helpers, a new project is encouraging people from multicultural and community groups who haven't volunteered before to join the day and help with on-ground conservation works.
The project is being organised by Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network in conjunction with Beach Patrol 3280-3284.
For the Singh family, cleaning up their adopted home has become part of their regular routine since moving to Warrnambool in 2017.
Inderjit and Daljit grew up in small Indian villages and came to Melbourne in 2009 to study and build a career.
After moving to Warrnambool with their children, Prabh and Mankaran, they became involved with Beach Patrol and they have their own clean-up equipment stored in their car that they use when enjoying nature or visiting a park.
They regularly clean-up Albert Park, often walking away with bags of rubbish.
"We fell in love with Warrnambool and its people and the opportunities to connect with nature, so being involved with Beach Patrol allows us to give back to nature," Mr Singh said.
Warrnambool and District Landcare facilitator Geoff Rollinson said the project aimed to engage and encourage new volunteers from community groups and new residents not traditionally involved in volunteer environment activities.
"We're pleased to support Beach Patrol and help to introduce a new generation of volunteers to the benefits of assisting in their local community," Mr Rollinson said.
He said a co-ordinator would continue to expand the Developing New Volunteers from Multicultural and Non-Traditional Backgrounds project and engage with, train and encourage new volunteers.
He said the project would help to increase understanding about the local environment and lead to significant conservation, biodiversity and environmental outcomes.
WCLN will work with a range of Warrnambool and district groups to support activities and attract and encourage non-traditional volunteers, building the capacity of local groups to serve their community.
Beach Patrol 3280-3284 joint group leader Colleen Hughson said the Singh family had become reliable volunteers who always contributed with a smile and great attitude.
"We love having them as part of our Beach Patrol community and hope we can encourage more people new to the area to join," Ms Hughson said.
"No matter how you came to live in Warrnambool, it's nice to help take care of the place you now call home."
Beach Patrol 3280-3284 offers flexible volunteer experiences and organises monthly beach clean-ups at different locations between Warrnambool and Port Fairy and also travels further afield on bus trips to clean-up remote beaches.
The clean-up day is from 10am to noon and starts from Thunder Point lookout car park. To register go to cleanupaustralia.org.au
Click to join a clean up and search Warrnambool for more information.
Other Warrnambool clean up events include:
