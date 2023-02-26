Would-be thieves caught on camera breaking into sporting club

Two would-be thieves have been captured on CCTV breaking into the Warrnambool Football Netball Club overnight.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the two offenders broke in through the roof of the Cramer Street building late on February 26.
"Staff have attended today to conduct their usual duties at 7.15am and observed a panel of the roof was ripped off, exposing the entry point," he told The Standard.
"Once they ripped off parts of the roof, they then climbed into the TAB area where they were caught on CCTV, wearing all black."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said it appeared something disturbed the would-be thieves and they fled the premises empty-handed.
"It doesn't appear to have gone the way they expected," he said.
He said crime scene officers were attending the scene about 9.45am Monday morning.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Meanwhile, detectives are also investigating a burglary at a property in Warrnambool's Murdoch Avenue.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the victims went to bed about 11.30pm on February 25 and woke at 10.30am the following morning to find their shed had been entered and a 2019 Nissan Patrol stolen.
He said the car was worth about $80,000.
The detective urged community members to keep an eye for the stolen car (registration BBA304).
And in an unrelated incident, a registration plate (SPO4444) was stolen from a red Ford Falxon XT in Cobden over the weekend.
The car was parked at Cobden Bowls Club on Rix Avenue.
