A superb knock from Warrnambool's Steph Townsend for Geelong's second-grade women's outfit, has helped deliver the club its first women's premier cricket title.
Townsend, who joined the side this year, struck a classy 78 opening the batting for the Cats on Sunday, as they chased down Melbourne's 165 with 25 balls and two wickets to spare.
The Nirranda cricket coach faced just 101 balls during her stay, hitting an impressive nine fours.
Hamilton cricketer Jessica field opened alongside Townsend, contributing a handy 18 runs.
With ball in hand, Field and Allansford-Panmure's Zara Kelly took a wicket each in an innings that included a remarkable five run outs - two of which were by Townsend.
Nirranda cricketer Tiegan Kavanagh captained the side in the historic win, with Maddie Green (Port Fairy) and Ruby Couch (Nestles) the other south-west cricketers to feature.
In the third grade decider, a Geelong side featuring four south-west cricketers, fell agonisingly short of claiming the flag against Carlton.
Both sides were dismissed for 127 but because Carlton finished the season higher on the ladder it was awarded the premiership.
