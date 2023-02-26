Western Australian Brent Vosbergen claimed a thrilling victory in the Australian Late Model Championships at Sungold Stadium on Saturday night.
The two-time WA champion finished ahead of early race leader Daniel Cassidy (second) and Callum Harper (third) after starting the 40-lap final back in 10th position.
The win is the 14th by a WA driver in the 20-year history of the event which hadn't been held for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vosbergen celebrated the win by paying tribute to his late grandfather, Bert, with an emotional kiss on his car roof.
He also drove a reverse lap waving to the crowd before engaging in a few donuts before being embraced in his car by his father, Craig, and his crew.
The win meant that Vosbegen was able to achieve what his father and grandfather couldn't.
The pair both recorded second-place finishes at past late model national titles, a combined four times.
"I'm really blown away by this win to be honest," Vosbergen said.
"I just don't know what to say right now, but I am rapt to have won this race.
"I certainly dedicate it to my Pop and my dad as they tried a lot to win it."
I certainly dedicate it to my Pop and my dad as they tried a lot to win it.- Grant Vosbergen
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.