Ciaron Maher earns wins with Right You Are, Recommendation and Steinem at Sandown

By Tim Auld
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Ciaron Maher trianed three winners at Sandown on Saturday.

Ciaron Maher added another three winners to his Melbourne metropolitan trainers tally following the victories of Right You Are, Recommendation and Steinem at Sandown on Saturday.

