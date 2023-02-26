Ciaron Maher added another three winners to his Melbourne metropolitan trainers tally following the victories of Right You Are, Recommendation and Steinem at Sandown on Saturday.
The treble takes Maher's city winning tally for the 2023-24 racing season to 58 winners. The Winslow training export also won with Glory Daze at Randwick.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace was excited with the four winners across the two states.
"It's been a big day for the stable with the treble at Sandown and Glory Daze winning at Randwick," Maher told The Standard. "The winners are a great reward for our staff who work so hard across our different training locations.
"Right You Are notched up his fourth consecutive victory which is a great result for his connections. We may look at going to Sydney or Adelaide with him in the future.
"Recommendation has just kept on improving. He's gone to another level while I was very confident Steinem would run well. She appreciated the fast tempo of the race.
"Glory Daze just keeps on improving. I'm sure there are more wins in store for him."
Gold Trip, who won the Melbourne Cup for Maher-Eustace last year, resumed with a second placing in the Peter Young while stablemate Steel City was unplaced in the $2 million Blue Diamond Stakes.
"I thought it was a sensational first-up run by Gold Trip," Maher said. "He looks like he's in for a big campaign.
"Steel City had no luck in the Blue Diamond. She was caught up with nowhere to go. I'm sure if she had some luck in the run she would have been in the finish."
Top jockey Blake Shinn, who rode Steel City told Maher the two-year-old filly never got a crack at her rivals from the 400-metre mark.
