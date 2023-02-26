Heavy rain has forced a reshuffle of the Western District Playing Area's weekend pennant finals, with the divisions one, three and four preliminary finals all abandoned on Saturday.
The division two preliminary final between City White and City Blue was the only match able to be completed at it was held at the undercover City Memorial Bowling Club green.
The abandoned preliminary finals will now be played on Saturday, with all grand finals pushed back to Saturday, March 11.
City White, who defeated City Blue 62-58 in division two, will now have a weekend off before facing Warrnambool Red in the decider.
City White's Kevin McMahon was delighted by his side's victory after a heartbreaking loss to Warrnambool Red the week before.
"We got beaten by one shot last week after being in football terms six goals up at three-quarter-time and got beaten by a point," he said.
White won two-out-of-three rinks but lost the remaining one 35-16.
Their biggest win was by 19-points in rink three.
McMahon was skip of that team, with Peter Kampman (lead), Anthony Bourke (second) and Michael Veljovic (third) the other members.
McMahon said it was a good contest between the two sides from the same club.
"Four shots, not much over 63 ends," he said.
"We had a big win, one of their ends had a big win and our other end won by four.
"Everyone tries harder when they're playing their own (club)."
McMahon is expecting the grand final clash with reigning premiers Warrnambool Red to be a "really good game".
He said "teamwork" was key for his side and it would come down to which team performed better on the day.
"Everyone pulling their weight (is important)," he said. "We're very lucky to win when a team lost by 19 shots.
"Most times if a rink loses by 19 shots you get beaten.
"It'll be a good final, not much between them."
Saturday will see preliminary finals between City Red and Mortlake Blue in division one, City Yellow and Port Fairy Gold in division three and Mortlake Gold and City Orange in division four.
Warrnambool Gold (division one), Warrnambool White (division three) and Dunkeld White (division four) have already qualified for grand finals.
