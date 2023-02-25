Sibling rivalry motivated Kolora-raised Sue McConnell to make her long-awaited return to the Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk on Friday.
McConnell, 55, contested the first two editions before a move to Melbourne meant she would wait 40 years to compete again.
Now spending time between Melbourne and Mortlake where she is renovating a house, the avid runner tackled the event's 41st edition in the hope of outperforming her eldest brother Noel, who was too quick for her four-decades ago.
"In one of the first two (instalments), he ran, finished and ran back to get me and lets just say I'm still angry at him 40-years later that he was so much faster than me," McConnell said with a laugh.
"Last night was supposed to be a race off between the two of us but he had a hip replacement six-months ago, so he only walked it, he didn't get to run."
McConnell, finished well-clear of her brother, completing the 5.92-kilometre trek in just under 30 minutes and even made it back to the railway line before spotting him.
She said she did take some pleasure in the victory despite him only walking.
"Next year we're determined that we're both running," she said.
"I'll take the revenge. You think you grow out of those things when you get older but you don't."
McConnell, who has a background in people strategy and management strategy and worked in elite sporting systems, noticed some positive differences from when she last ran in the fun run.
"I think the big difference was just the (amount of) juniors," she said.
"When I ran (as a child), my time wasn't great, we didn't run. Last night a large proportion of the field were young people and some serious runners in amongst there, it was really cool.
"I was really impressed by that. I did it at the time because it was something to do, not because I was a runner."
Star Warrnambool runner Ben Wallis crossed the line first to clinch the Clinton Hall Trophy, named in honour of the Warrnambool runner who passed away suddenly at the age of 43 in July last year. Camperdown's Elle Price was the first female to finish.
