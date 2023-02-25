Can a grey army solve our childcare crisis?

The reality is, some places could be withdrawn, dealing blows to parents trying to earn enough to put food on the table and roofs over their heads. One parent who works part-time has the opportunity to extend their hours may have to reduce time on the job. This is just not work-able. We have published countless stories about staff shortages, what industry doesn't have vacancies at the moment? If parents are forced to cut hours, the problems only get worse for employers. If workers reduce hours in a time of rising interest rates and skyrocketing costs, pressure builds on household budgets.