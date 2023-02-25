Can a grey army solve our childcare crisis?

Dear valued subscriber,
The region's childcare system is in crisis with parents facing 18-month waits for places to become available.
What happened at Warrnambool's biggest childcare centre this week was shocking. Already thin staffing resources were depleted so much the centre had to lock its door and message parents to say no more children could be accepted that day.
At short notice, that threw working parents and their employers into chaos.
Any working parent knows how draining the morning rush to get ready for the day ahead can be but imagine the stress and panic when you get to the front door of the centre to find it locked. The centre then had to encourage parents to consider not sending their children for the rest of the week.
The reality is, some places could be withdrawn, dealing blows to parents trying to earn enough to put food on the table and roofs over their heads. One parent who works part-time has the opportunity to extend their hours may have to reduce time on the job. This is just not work-able. We have published countless stories about staff shortages, what industry doesn't have vacancies at the moment? If parents are forced to cut hours, the problems only get worse for employers. If workers reduce hours in a time of rising interest rates and skyrocketing costs, pressure builds on household budgets.
Childcare is a critical part of society. Adults need to earn a living, businesses, organisations need workers, workers need someone to care for their children. The world as we know it can't go round without someone looking after the little ones.
Warrnambool has plenty of child care centres, some private, some council-run. It's not that we don't have enough centres, although more is always better, but we don't have enough qualified staff to run them.
Where do we find more? How do we train them? Can we entice people from other related fields and fast-track training?
In towns needing centres, can we remove some of the red-tape and hurry those projects along? Warrnambool has two on the drawing board but they are a while off.
South West Tafe says it has more than 130 people enrolled in childcare courses but is that enough? When will they qualify? Home-based childcare or family daycare is an alternative to centre-based care. In a week in which the city council launched an 'un-retire the Bool' initiative, could retired childcare workers be coaxed into working from home?
We need solutions quickly because waiting lists are only growing.
It was a big first week for Warrnambool City Council's new chief executive officer Andrew Mason after he started in the role on Monday.
Cost of living pressures are rising and a new study revealed empty pantries are the reality for many. A deeper look at the issue revealed wages are rising but the gains are being wiped out as prices skyrocket.
Our campaign for upgrades to our roads is getting people talking with our stories being raised in state parliament twice this week by Polwarth MP Richard Riordan and Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur.
The annual Sungold Field Days remain homeless and there are doubts about the event's future with organisers revealing they have no site and it won't be held in 2023.
Warrnambool's eisteddfod is struggling for volunteers but it's showpiece, the aria competition, could be returning.
The end of the road is nigh for Port Fairy's Gipps Street bridge with Moyne Shire revealing it is working on plans to replace it.
This piece from journalist Ben Silvester captured the complexities around solutions for Port Fairy's water and the environmental impacts on Warrnambool's water source - the Gellibrand River.
Warrnambool's Salvation Army headquarters in Lava Street is on the market. What could that site be used for going forward? Social housing?
South West Healthcare finally held its AGM this week and the previous financial year was challenging as COVID-19 dominated. But the health service recorded a successful year.
Police praised the efforts of two men who swam across the Curdies River to help an elderly woman whose house burnt to the ground at Curdievale.
Cobden export Zach Merrett will never forget his roots, speaking exclusively to The Standard within hours of his elevation to AFL club Essendon's captaincy. Cobden and its role in shaping the leader was at the front of his mind.
I enjoyed this piece from Matt Hughes about rising cricket talent Millie Illingworth, who is bound for higher honours despite being just a few weeks into her final year of secondary school.
Further vindication for the city council upgrading Reid Oval with the return of an AFL pathway match for the first time since 2014. Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Geelong Falcons will face off later in the year, giving south-west residents a chance to watch future AFL draftees.
My favourite pic of the week came from photographer Sean McKenna, who captured the image above of cyclist Cadel Howie cooling off after completing the Melbourne to Warrnambool charity ride in scorching conditions on Friday. The Big Ride for A Big Life event raised $100,000 to help Big Life continue its important work building resilience among south-west youngsters in the hope of improving their future mental health. The community embraced the event and Big Life's work with plenty of good human interest stories among the 88 participants, including Bill Murphy and Michael Wraight.
Some good news on the technology front, our app is being updated next week, which should give you a better experience.
