The Standard
What's on

Lets Talk Country Music Festival running at Music Homestead in Mortlake on March 4

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
March 3 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerry Delwig has written a song to perform at Music Homestead's Let's Talk Country Music festival today. The song and festival encourage people to 'speak out' about their mental health. Picture by Sean McKenna

A song encouraging others to talk about their mental health will be performed at a south-west festival this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.