A song encouraging others to talk about their mental health will be performed at a south-west festival this weekend.
Warrnambool's Gerry Delwig penned Let's Talk for Music Homestead's Country Music Festival which is on Saturday, March 4.
Funds raised for entry and haircuts at the Mortlake event will be donated to Warrnambool-based charity, Let's Talk Foundation, which will present two talks at the festival.
The foundation aims to remove the stigma around mental health and encourages people to seek help.
"I thought why not write about something we're trying to achieve," Mr Gelwig said.
"It's about saying don't be afraid to speak out because there will always be someone to listen which is what Let's Talk is all about.
"Not everyone has family or friends they can talk to."
Mr Delwig said his past experience with poor mental health was linked to having a chronic heart condition.
"I can relate to people struggling with an issue, how bad it can get and how it can drag you down," he said.
"It (the song) reminds you we all need help. Writing it brought things back about how down I got.
"If I didn't have anyone to talk to it's hard to know what direction I would have gone."
The event is on at 239 Mortlake-Framlingham Road from 1pm to 10pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
