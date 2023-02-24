A Port Fairy restaurant is trialing a new staff member, the AI-run BellaBot, affectionately known as 'Bella'.
The smart catering robot can serve food to customers autonomously, returning itself to the kitchen afterwards.
Alexo Pizza and Bistro on Sackville Street began a one-week lease of Bella on Monday.
Owner Alex Hutabarat said he was likely to buy the robot despite the price exceeding $30,000.
"We've tried it for three nights and it's really helpful, the customers love something different," he said.
"From a business point of view, it makes our job easier.
"We just press the table number, put the meals on the tray and it does it all automatically."
Bella speaks to customers with a variety of phrases and is able to sing happy birthday, which Mr Hutabart said kids loved.
The business is trialling the robot in response to staff shortages in Port Fairy.
"Human service is still the best but its been really hard to get workers.' Mr Hutabarat said.
Alexo's isn't planning on replacing its waitstaff with AI anytime soon, as Bella can't manage all of the tables when the business is busy.
"Sometimes when there's too many customers, the workers have to help."
