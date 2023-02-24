Emergency crews fight to contain Terang fire

UPDATED, 3.00pm:
A CFA spokesperson said the source of the fire had been determined.
"Four CFA units from Noorat, Dixie and Terang responded to piles of burning rubbish in Terang at around 2:26pm," they said.
"Machinery are on-scene working to pull apart the piles."
EARLIER:
Emergency crews are at the scene of a blaze in Terang as fire authorities across the district urge caution following the declaration of an extreme fire danger rating for the south-west today.
Eight vehicles are responding to an uncontrolled fire at the intersection of Le Couteur and Racecourse Road which broke out just before 2.30pm.
It comes after Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Brett Gladki said there was a total fire ban in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampian shires today.
Mr Gladki said FRV members had this morning been briefed about Friday's weather outlook.
"The incident control centre is being manned in preparation for an event to occur," he said.
"The fire towers are in operation, whether that be out at Mount Rouse at Penshurst or further north at Mount Dundas, they are in operation and there are extra crews on standby."
MORE TO COME.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
