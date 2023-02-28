The Standard

Netballers Hannah O'Connor, Sarah Clissold return for Kolora-Noorat in 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
February 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah O'Connor and Sarah Clissold are excited to be back at Kolora-Noorat. Picture by Meg Saultry

Sisters Hannah O'Connor and Sarah Clissold agree returning to Kolora-Noorat feels like home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.