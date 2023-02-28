Sisters Hannah O'Connor and Sarah Clissold agree returning to Kolora-Noorat feels like home.
O'Connor, 29, and Clissold, 35, are excited to return to the netball court for the Power for the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
For O'Connor it's been a five-year hiatus, while Clissold is returning after six years away, after both had children.
The Camperdown-based Clissold said new A grade coach Laura Bourke was among the reasons for her return.
"Laura was probably a big incentive to come back... and Hannah coming back too," Clissold said. "I've probably been wanting to for a few years and made the call this year. It's been good."
In their previous stint at Kolora-Noorat Clissold and O'Connor both coached during the club's successful 17 and under premiership three-peat.
O'Connor said the return of several of those premiership players - including Anna, Molly and Lillie Bourke as well as Meg O'Sullivan and Annie Moloney - made it "feel like home" and "like they never left".
"We're only a few weeks in but it's already such a good vibe," she said.
The sisters, who play at opposite ends of the courts - O'Connor in attack and Clissold in defence - said they were a bit nervous to return to training after having kids.
"It hasn't been as bad as I thought," Clissold said. "But time will tell."
O'Connor said building relationships within the playing group was crucial in lifting the Power back up the ladder.
"I know Laura's big on it... we can be successful if we build those friendships and relationships early and put that on court," she said.
Clissold believes the success of their past 17 and under premiership-run was built off those friendships.
"Everyone had each other's back," she said.
